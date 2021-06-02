Bob & Pauline Murray













June 2, 2021

In Loving Memory of ~ Bob Murray

Oct. 19, 1943 – Mar. 17, 2020 Pauline Murray

Dec. 17, 1941 – Jan. 26, 2021 Celebration of Life Livestream Service June 4th, 2021 at 3 pm

To attend the Livestream Service please go to,

www.gfoliverfuneralchapel.com/obituary/BobandPauline-Murray to access the link.

Please sign the Online Guestbook. There is also space to upload photos that will be made into a Photo Book for the family.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to G.F. Oliver Funeral Chapel

Obituary-