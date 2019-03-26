Sunrise March 20, 1933 – Sunset March 24, 2019

With great sadness we say goodbye to a wonderful, amazing woman. Wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.

Blanche was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario and as a young girl moved with her family to White Rock, BC. In high school she met the love of her life, Ken Stewart and they married Jan. 29, 1954.

Blanche and Ken retired to Kaleden in 1992 and loved their beautiful home overlooking Skaha Lake. Blanche suffered a stroke at the beginning of February and it wore her down despite the fight she gave it.

She is survived by her husband Ken and daughters Lori, Sandi (Brian), Leslie (Cris), Jean (Dan); grands Chad (Sehee), Shae (Kyle), Kirsten, Darien (Lisa), Julia (Orandy), Ali (Jeff), Travis; great grands Ara, Jaime, Kensie, Brantley and new baby Holmes. Also survived by her son Ken Jr., sister Joan and special nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Dr. E. Watters and nursing staff at PRH and Moog Hospice for your wonderful care. A Celebration of Life Tea will be held later this Spring.

