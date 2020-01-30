Bjorn was a loving husband of 24 years to his wife Marianne, father to his children Jorgen (Brenda) and Sanne (Terry) as well as Marianne’s two daughters Corinne (Brock) and Sherry (Russ) and grandfather to Erik, Melissa, Whitney (Miles), Justin, Tyler, Kaity, Roman, Carrigan and many other honorary grandchildren.

Bjorn was well loved by family, well appreciated by friends and well respected by the community. He will be dearly missed by us all.

Any expressions of condolence can be as donation to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital at www.fvhcf.ca/donate/.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm on February 15th at 2021 Indian Fort Drive, South Surrey.