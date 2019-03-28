We announce the passing of Bill Frohlick, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Bill died peacefully at the age of 91 with his family around him.

Born in Biggar, SK to Joseph and Elizabeth, he made his way to BC in the 1940s where he married June (nee Wingen) in 1956. They had a long beautiful life together.

He was a member of the IUOE for almost 70 years. Bill loved to hunt, fish, and explore the backcountry of Gun Lake, a place of joy for him. Everyone who knew Bill experienced his sense of humour and love of a good happy hour.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, June, son, Mike, daughters; Sue, Nancy, and Jane, and grandchildren; Alex, Bronwyn, Eben, Hayden and Breck.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 6th, 2-4 pm, at Regency Park Tower 2, 3170 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford, in the Amenity Room on P2. Parking is across the street, courtesy of Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly Church. In lieu of flowers we encourage a Memorial Gift in Bill’s memory to the BC Lung Association. https://bc.lung.ca/donate.