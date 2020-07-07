1935-202 ~ On a beautiful Sunday evening in June 2020, Beverly Joy Fulek rose to heaven to rest with Jesus. Born in Kuroki Saskatchewan in September 1935, she was the sixth and youngest child of Margaret Nina and Albert Lewis Evans. When Bev was a teenager, the family moved from their prairie town of Lintlaw to Oak Bay British Columbia where her parents owned the corner grocery store. She did well in high school in Victoria and Lake Cowichan.

In 1954, she married Nicola Di Iorio and they raised their five children together in Youbou. An excellent homemaker and loving mother, Bev was known for her baking/canning skills and she quickly learned the art of cucina italiana from Nick and local Italian families. Bev’s strong connection to God through the Anglican and Catholic faiths kept her going through many personal and health challenges. She played piano, loved to sing and was a member of choirs and prayer groups in every parish she joined.

Bev had a long career with credit unions in Lake Cowichan, Saanichton and Victoria. She travelled to Europe with second husband Ludwig Fulek, had adventures cruising Alaska, touring the Maritimes and attending prairie reunions with her sisters. Bev also made friends easily and enjoyed volunteering at Gorge Road Hospital and retired life at Chown Place and The Cridge Seniors Centre.

Bev is lovingly remembered by sister Phyllis Robinson, first husband Nicola (Dorothy), children Tony (Donna), Anne (Barry), Matt (Lorene), Maddalena (Scott), Peter (Gisèle), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Many more friends and relatives in B.C. Alta. Sask. and Que. will miss her gentle kindness. Bev was predeceased by her parents, four siblings and spouse Ludwig.

Heartfelt praise to the devoted medical practitioners and caring staff of VIHA Victoria Community Health Services, Burnside Medical Centre, Royal Jubilee and Victoria General Hospitals, and The Cridge Assisted Living.

In Bev’s memory, consider donating to Anglican Diocese of Greater Victoria or Heart and Stroke Foundation Victoria.

Condolences can be posted at firstmemorialvictoria.com Obituary-