June 14, 2019

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Beverly Joan Bates 1939 – 2019. Bev was also known as BJ where she worked at the Co-Op from the time it started in Harewood. She then moved onto the Bowen Road Co-Op until she retired in 1997. She was also known for all her great knitting that she enjoyed showing at the craft fairs. She is survived by her 2 sons and her daughter, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. May she rest in peace. Donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.