1947-2018 – Born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Beverley was raised by her parents, Harry and Betty Patching, on their farm near Wilson Siding, along with her brother and sister, Jim and Patricia Patching. Active in 4-H and her local church group, Bev graduated as the valedictorian of her class from Kate Andrews High School in Coaldale, Alberta. Soon after, she married her high school sweetheart, Bill Davidson, and moved to Edmonton to attend university. While the marriage itself was brief, her friendship with Bill lasted a lifetime.

Beverley’s sense of humour and quick wit were matched by her sharp intellect and insatiable thirst

for knowledge. At the University of Alberta she received her degree in Education, she then returned to U of A to pursue her degree in Law and was admitted to the Alberta Bar shortly thereafter; all this while raising her two children, Kerry and Bill Davidson.

After relocating to the west coast in the mid-eighties, Bev’s strong sense of social justice led her to a career in Social Work; first with After Hours Child Protection Services and then with the Adolescent Services Unit, working with street entrenched youth in Vancouver.

It was during this time that Beverley met the love of her life, Martin Lewis. Bev and Marty spent a wonderful 28 years together, doing things she loved most: swimming at the aquatic centre, snorkelling in Jamaica, yoga at the West End Community Centre, walking their dogs in the woods or along the beach, exploring the streets of New York, working on one project or another in her craft room, and, of course, reading the weekend papers while listening to CBC’s Saturday Afternoon at the Opera.

Beverley loved her family fiercely and we miss her with all of our hearts. As her favourite poet, Leonard Cohen, sang, “You know my love goes with you as your love stays with me.”

Our deepest thanks go to the kind staff at the Extended Care Unit of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. A celebration of Beverley’s life will be held on December 15th, details to follow.