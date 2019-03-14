With much sadness we will say farewell to our sister, friend, and roommate Beverley Joan Rodgers, who passed away at her home on Sunday March 11, 2019.

Bev was born in Campbell River, and was a recognizable face in the community. She was part of the Campbell River Association for Community Living family for over 30 years and a long time employee of the ‘Nifty Thrifty’ thrift store.

Bev had a strong work ethic, and was proud of her accomplishments. With kindness in her heart, a ready smile she wove her way into the hearts of many.

Bev will be remembered for her quick wit and generous nature. We will forever remember her with a smile.

A celebration of Life will be held at Salvation Army Ocean Crest Church, 291 McLean Street, Campbell River on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 am. All those who wish to attend are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Campbell River Association for Community Living will be gratefully accepted; as this was Bev’s favourite cause.