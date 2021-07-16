You may have seen my Mom around town. On the short side, with a cap set at a jaunty angle. She’d be eager to pet your dog or comment on something she found amusing or interesting. She loved animals and nature, cruising with Holland America, line dancing (or dancing of any kind), sitting with her muffin and coffee just people-watching.

Mom was fiercely independent, always put others first, loved a good laugh, and was a good listener. She worked hard from the age of 15 in offices in Prince Rupert, Ocean Falls and Vancouver – spending time in her later years volunteering to tend the gardens of various places she lived.

We lost my Mom to the heat at 93 and she is survived by her daughter, Patrice Damico. There will be no service (Mom wouldn’t have wanted one), but if you’re looking for a way to acknowledge her passing, please consider a donation to any organization that rescues or cares for animals. Love you forever Mom.

Obituary-