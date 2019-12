She was a loving wife of Robert, and a good mother of Randy (deceased), Jeff of Arizona, and Jay of Coquitlam. Also left behind is her adorable Chihuahua, Mini Me.

This day is remembered and quietly kept.

And no words are needed we will never forget.

For those we love don’t go away.

They walk beside us every day.

Forever loved and Deeply Missed by Robert and Your Loving Family