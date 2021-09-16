The Cowichan Valley has lost a real gem. Our kind, introverted, crafty, well spoken Survivor fan has left us. She loved jewellery, the shopping channel, the old “Liquidation World”, men in uniforms (“all of them”) and her secret admirer, “Bob”.

She is survived by her mother, Marian, and her siblings, Valerie (Bruce) Graham, Donna Ingham and baby brother John (Isla) Ingham. Also her nieces and nephews, Alison (Alex), Michelle (Aaron), Tyson (Julia), Tyrone (Eva), Casey and Alex and Bobby, Eric and her great nieces and nephews.

Her dad, Robert George Ingham, passed away in 2011. She leaves many friends from work and neighbourhood who miss her like crazy.

Born in Kings Daughters hospital on June 13, 1953, she grew up in the Cowichan Valley. Betty Ann shared happy memories from her growing up years. Both of her parents came from generations of living on Vancouver Island.

She recalled happy times spent in Qualicum and family drives on a Sunday night taking them to Cowichan Bay or Cherry Point. Often the kids would be given a treat like candy or a toy.

In more recent years Betty Ann and Marian enjoyed picnic lunches at Transfer Beach, Rathtrevor Beach or Hecate Park. She went to the one room Koksilah School that is still standing close to her home of 64 years. Her favorite teacher, Mrs. Moore, was probably not surprised that Betty Ann showed a strong preference for the arts over math.

In Grade one Betty realized pretty quickly that the faster she solved the math problem, the sooner she could turn it over and start drawing on the blank side. It did not really matter to her that the answer was a guess and completely wrong. She might have been better at the maths if she could have seen the actual math question.

Betty Ann cheated at the eye exam 3 years in a row at school by memorizing the letters on the vision test. The girl did not like failure but sure appreciated her glasses once the jig was up.

Right after high school, Betty Ann worked at an insurance office in Victoria and was secretary to the manager of the Bank of Montreal in Duncan. She started work at VIHA in 1985, where she really shone. She loved her job and the people she worked with at Home and Community Care and the Diabetes Program. Clients would comment on her kind, friendly and calm manner and she received 2 awards of Excellence during her work years with VIHA.

She was like “Radar” in MASH, able to read situations and know what needed to be done before others even realized there was a problem. Wally Churchill credits her with having the “voice of an angel” and loved his appointment reminders. One client became enamoured with Betty Ann’s lovely personality and that was when “Bob” came to life as her “husband”. To his credit, Bob was her soulmate, a man of mystery, had a strong but silent presence and was an overall stand up guy but he never did bring home a paycheque and he loved to play the ponies. She kept a picture of Bob on her desk and we revelled in Bob stories.

Betty Ann is a believer in reincarnation and we should look out for a tall, drop-dead gorgeous gal with lustrous, red curly hair (hence, her picture of choice above) who is a total princess but still super kind and talented as well. We are pretty sure she will call the Cowichan Valley home and have a twinkle in her eye when she sees us.

Betty Ann was very grateful for all the help and support from friends and family. Betty Ann wanted to thank Wendy, Kathy,

Dr. Rimmer, all her good friends from work, her neighbour Yvonne, Davinder and Kuljeet, and her family.

Some people leave such a lasting impression that is it’s hard to imagine life without them. Betty Ann was one of those people but we are still have awesome memories. Betty Ann also loved Chinese food and the wisdom of the fortune cookie message. Recently she cracked open the cookie and it told her to tell the important people in her life that she loved them. Well, we love you too Betty Ann! Your friends and family

No service by request. The family will have a celebration of life in the summer of 2022. If people choose to, they may make a donation to the Cowichan Hospice in memory of Betty Ann. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cowichan Hospice and Cairnsmore Place for the excellent care and compassion shown towards our sister , Betty Ann.

