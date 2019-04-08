In Loving Memory of Betty (Agnes B. Black) Smith, 84 years who passed away March18,2019atPolsonExtendedCare,Vernon,B.C. Sheispredeceasedby her husband Lloyd W. Smith and survived by her daughter, Roxsanne (Bob) Bujnowicz, brother George (Barb) Black, sisters-in law Louise McElderry and Peggy (Adrian) Haigh. Grandchildren Ryan (Kara) Bujnowicz, Cory (Stacy) Bujnowicz, Kate Bujnowicz, and great-grandson Emmett (Ryan/Kara).

Betty had humble beginnings, but always looked like a million dollars. She loved to travel in their RV, but spent the last years of her life confined with MS. We would like to thank the staff of Polson Extended Care for their many years of support and love.

As an expression of sympathy, those who wish, may make a memorial donation to The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, www.mssociety.ca.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s on-line obituary @ www.MyAlternatives.ca Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services Vernon 250-558-0866 & Armstrong 250-546-7237.