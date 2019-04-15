923 – 2019

A Life Well Lived

Husband, father, step-father, saw filer, hunter, fisherman, and trap shooter, he passed away peacefully at age 96 in Burnaby, BC, surrounded by his step-daughters, Donna-Lynne Reynolds, Nancy Judge, Cathy Morisset and her husband Paul and their daughter, Joclyn.

“Bernie” was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley (nee Blott); his youngest son, Paul; and younger siblings, Desmond and Doris (Creech).

He is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn (nee Mumford); his children; Danny (Sheila), Keith (Lois), Char (Cameron), and Ron (Karen); his step- children: Cathy (Paul), Donna-Lynne (Reg), Mike (Joanne), and Nancy; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A humble and hard-working man who always gave of his best to his employers, family, friends, neighbours, and any organizations he joined, “Bernie” never expected anything in return.

Born and raised in Cumberland, B.C., he served in the Air Force in WW11, after which he worked as a painter, wallpaper hanger, and carpenter before training as a saw filer. He worked in the Comox Valley, Tahsis, Port Alberni, Nelson and the Lower Mainland of B. C. until his retirement.

“Bernie” hunted and fished until his late eighties, always sharing the bounty of nature with family and friends. Holder of an “Expert Rifleman’s Shield,” he was equally skilled with a shotgun, as evidenced by his impressive records in trap shooting. There was game meat on the table so long as he was able to hunt.

His blended family would like to thank the staffs of both Harmony Court Estate and Finnish Manor in Burnaby for the kind and compassionate care received during his lengthy decline. Cathy and Paul Morisset did an exceptional job of managing Dad’s affairs and co-ordinating his various support systems, for which they have our deepest gratitude.

In an afterlife of his own choosing, “Bernie” will be parked on a logging road, eagerly awaiting first light in order to set out on his walk in the woods, with either a hunting rifle or shotgun in hand, as his trusted dog trots ahead. If he’s not tramping the bush, he’s waiting for dawn in his fishing boat, preparing for the first bite of the day. When the weather prohibits either of his favourite activities, he’ll be ensconced in his Lazy- Boy, reading a book.

As per his wishes, his remains will be cremated and a small family celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC, 300 – 828 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1E2.