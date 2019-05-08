May 8, 2019

Bernard (Bernie) Ronald Hutchcroft passed away in Courtenay on April 28, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Predeceased by Aggie his loving wife of 50 years and survived by his son Chris (Cheryl), daughter Deeann (Sean) and 4 grandchildren. Born in Deer Lake, NL, he served in the RCAF at CFB Chatham and CFB Comox and later with West Vancouver Police and retired to Courtenay in 1998. Memorial and remembrance information atÂ https://bernie.hutchcroft.com.