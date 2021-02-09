1925-2021 ~ It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Berenice Alma Good. At the time she was surrounded by her children Wayne Tremblay (Beth), Gary Tremblay (Linda), Karen Tremblay and Berenice’s brother Bob Hamlyn (May). She leaves four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Berenice was born and raised in Nanaimo and lived there for all of her 95 years, working for BC Telephone for 25 of them. She was exceptional; loved and liked by everyone who knew her. A positive and happy person and her outlook on life was unique. She always accepted a person’s point of view but wasn’t afraid to challenge it and express her own.

Prior to her passing, we enjoyed many laughs and tears, a situation special at the end of life’s moment. Her final wish was for her family to go and have a long and happy life and not to worry about her. These final words did and will forever leave us with a profound admiration of Berenice’s special unselfish attitude to life. She leaves us with many other fond memories and we are and will be lost without her. She was predeceased by her husbands Leon Noel Tremblay and George Good.

At her request in lieu of flowers and a service, please consider making a donation to your favourite charity in her memory. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.firstmemorialnanaimo.com

First Memorial Funeral Services-NanaimoObituary-