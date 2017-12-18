Benjamin Arthur Johnston

Benjamin Arthur (Art) Johnston was taken before his time. If not for childhood exposure to lead soldiers, professional exposure to powerful x-rays, asbestos and mercury, combined with decades of smoking, he would have lived well beyond his brief 92 years.

He will be missed by his wife Joy; children, Hilary (Les) & Brock (Karin); & grandchildren, Leonora, Richard, Zoe & Lachlan.

He is predeceased by his younger brother, Norman.

Art was born in Edmonton AB in 1925. At 17 he joined the Royal Canadian Navy, serving aboard HMCS Prince David during D-Day and later in the Mediterranean. After the war, he and his business partner, Charlie Styles, started Mayfair Dental Lab.

Married in 1962, Art and the love of his life, Joy, moved in 1974 to Saratoga Beach where they ran Killarney Resort for 20 years, later moving to Comox to focus on his workshop, travel, and skiing into his mid 80s.

Art was an active member of the Unitarian Church of Edmonton and later the Comox Valley Unitarian Fellowship. He will be fondly remembered by friends who enjoyed his open approach to life.

His book of memories can be found at http://boydsfuneral.ca/.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 29th at 3:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of the Comox United Church at 250 Beach Dr, Comox, BC V9M 1P9. A reception will follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Eureka Support Society, 280 4th St. Courtenay, BC V9N 1G6 or online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/eureka-support-society/