Barry Lockwood was born with twin brother Neil, On June 10th 1947 in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, to Stanley and Gertie Lockwood and big sister Pat. They were raised close with all the family, many of whom continued the centuries-old family trade of horticulture, floriculture and agriculture. Barry grew up in post-war days when everything was grey… he wanted to bring colour and beauty to peoples’ lives, and paid for college through egg sales, eventually earning a Master’s in Horticulture. At a college dance he met this cute girl, Janice — they were smitten: He coached football and taught horticulture; she got her Teaching Degree. They married and had a couple of fabulous children, Katrina and James. Their new adventures in Canada started in 1991. Barry was humble, sparkling, fun-loving, adventurous, passionate and loyal… he helped whomever needed it with compassion and kindness, without reservation.

He built Lockwood Farms with son James and daughter-in-law Cammy, who continue building their dream farm in Cobble Hill with children Keighley and Jayce. They, along with his loving wife Janice, daughter Katrina (Mills), and her husband Luke and children Ethan, Owen, Sophie and Milo miss him enormously.

Barry returned to God after battling bladder cancer for four short months.

He asked that in lieu of flowers, a fund be arranged for BCCA through the BC Cancer Foundation. See www. hwwallacecbc.com or Lockwood Farms FB page to contribute. Barry’s gentleness and example changed many hearts and lives, showing that love and kindness can change the world.

Please write a few words, to tell us how he has helped you, to sixmills@gmail.com. We will build his Eulogy from the hearts of those whom he has loved.

Celebration of Life, 2 pm on Friday November 16th, New Life Community Church, Duncan. Absolutely everyone is welcome. He lived without fear, and loved without judgment.