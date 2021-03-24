March 24, 2021

Its been a year since we lost our Mom.

A very kind, warm, and caring soul left us unexpectedly on March 30, 2020.

Barbara Pritchard passed peacefully with her children at her side. We are consoled that she will now join her parents, John and Ellen Arishenkoff, her loving partner, Bruce, and nephew Ryan Schmidt.

Barbara left a large hole in the hearts of her children Arish (honorary son JP), Brook (Sarah), and Christy, daughter from another mother, grandchildren Jody(Bronwyn), Bret (Sandi), Robbie, and great-grandchildren Olivia, Sawyer, Liam and Blake.

Barbara leaves sisters Linda Kieran, Vicki Arishenkoff, and Karen (Miles) Schmidt, brothers-in-law, Robert (Sylvia) and Thom (Judi) as well as many nephews and nieces. Lastly, and just as important are her grieving fur babies, Rusty, Dahlia and Vasco.

Barbara was born in Grand Forks and moved to Coquitlam with her parents as a child. She returned to the area after marrying her high school sweetheart and her children were born here. A move to Vancouver Island for a number of years was enjoyable but she returned to Grand Forks with Bruce, to retire.

Here, she enjoyed life with her family around her, a large circle of friends, and her beautiful garden. She always gave generously of her time and energy and welcomed everyone with her lovely smile.

Barbara loved a party and a Celebration of her life will be held when we can finally get together, hug and hold each other to honour her.