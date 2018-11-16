Our beautiful Mama passed away peacefully and with great dignity after a wonderful 98 years. We are sure “Morgan Freeman” picked up “Miss Daisy” to take her on her final ride to the highway of heaven.

We are so grateful to Mum’s amazing doctor (Dr. Alanna Leverrier) who drove into Kelowna to have one last visit with Mum. We would

like to thank Wes and all his family and staff at Peachland Pharmacy for their love and care over the years. Thank you to

Peachland Wellness Centre for their support.

Mum did not want any service but if anyone wishes, Mum would want to give back-the Peachland Wellness Centre or the Maple Ridge Hospital Auxillary would be her choices.

A big thank you to our family and each and every person who shared your time with Mum.

Goodbye Mum! You will be forever in our hearts.

~ All of your beautiful family throughout the world.