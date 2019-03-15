Our loving wife and mother, Barbara Anne Pickering, age 62 passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at her home in Nanaimo, British Columbia after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Red Deer, Alberta on August 5, 1956. Barb was lucky enough to marry her best friend and high school sweetheart in 1974 and soon after moved to Vancouver Island. She was nurturing, caring and compassionate from a young age which served her well as a mother and later in her career as an Educational Assistant. The special needs children Barb worked with in Campbell River and Nanaimo brought her much joy and fulfillment. Her patient and empathetic approach had such a positive impact on their lives. Barb loved being outdoors. She was an avid gardener, but was happiest taking long walks along the water with Jerry. Barb was a creative person who enjoyed baking, crafting and later in life found a love for painting. Family and friends enjoyed receiving her

handmade cards, jewelry and paintings.

Barb was predeceased by her mother Linda Schritt and her mother and father in-law Sylvia and Clarence Pickering. She is survived by her father Hans Georg Schritt; her husband of 44 years Jerry and her three daughters; Jennifer (Ian), Angela, and Sarah. She is also survived by her two grandsons Tariq and Saud.

She will also be greatly missed by her twin sister Karen, sister Heidi (Murray), brother Todd (Anette), and her many extended family members and friends.

A Celebration of Barb’s Life will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Inn on Long Lake in Nanaimo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Barb’s name to the Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.