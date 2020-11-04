April 1936-October 2020 ~ Surrounded by love, it is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of the most amazing mom in the world!

From a family of 9 children, mom was born on the family farm in southern Manitoba before moving to BC in her early adult years.

Mom was selfless, compassionate, affectionate, hard-working, resilient, strong, courageous, intelligent, athletic, graceful and her beautiful smile was radiant. Mom had the greatest sense of humor – always able to bring a smile to faces with her witty jokes or her infectious laugh.

She exuded pride when she spoke of her two children, whom she inspired, encouraged, and supported to be their best in their education, careers, athletic pursuits, and to be good people. Mom loved her family and many friends and stayed connected to them by phone, letter, or frequent social outings.

Mama loved all animals (especially her furry grand-cats), loved to travel, was an avid swimmer alongside her gal pals nicknamed “The Mermaids”, enjoyed music and was a talented self-taught musician of several instruments.

She was famous for her butter tarts and Christmas pudding, liked to dance, was a Canuck fan, knitted many scarves, and in her earlier days before and while running the family motel business 24/7 – mom used to sew and knit clothes and costumes for us kids.

Mom could do anything! She really was the perfect mom and we will miss her deeply.

We are so honoured and thankful YOU were our mom. WE LOVE YOU MOM! You will ‘Always be in our Hearts’. Bye for now, we’ll see you again.

A Celebration of Mom’s Life will be held at a later date.

Obituary-