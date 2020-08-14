August 14, 2020

We are sad to say we have lost our beloved Audrey who lost her battle with cancer. She leaves behind to forever miss her, her husband of 35 years, Paddy – he loved her dearly; sons, Dennis (Linda) Lapierre; Dan (Jeanette) Detaeye, and Mike (Tara) Detaeye. Audrey was very proud of her sons and loved them very much. She is also survived by her sister, Laurel (John) Brazzale, Brenda (Walter) Head, Jane (Ray) Fread, and Kristine (George) Larson; Joyce St Pierre and her coffee friends from the A & W – they will miss her very much; as well as many extended family members and friends. Audrey was predeceased by her parents, Claire and Lawrence Jackson; her brother, and 4 nephews.

In keeping with Audrey’s wishes no formal service will be held. Those wishing to honour her memory may do so by making a donation in her name to Ty Watson House.

Goodbye my love

You are free of pain

Rest in Peace

