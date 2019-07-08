December 23, 1923 – July 8, 2019

Audrey Bernardine (Dot) Malo was born in Saint John, New Brunswick on December 23rd 1923 to William and Josephine Heenan in the Irish neighbourhood of Lancaster where she spent her youth. She got her name “Dot” from her father who was a railroadman for the CPR. He always called her his little Dot which was short for Daughter. That name was to stay with her throughout her life. For many, it was the only name she was known by.

Dot grew up in a religious environment and was active in the Catholic community in Lancaster’s Assumption parish, the church where she would later marry Albert, her one and only love. She attended school at Saint Vincent’s Catholic School for girls and would walk down the hill every day to catch the ferry across the harbour to the city and to school.

During the war she met Albert, a dashing young man from Western Canada. They were married and after the war moved to Alberta and a very different life on a farm. It was a long way from the only home and family she ever knew. Although her new family was kind and supportive, she had to learn to adapt to her new home. She often told the story of the time one of their turkeys flew in their bedroom window and wanted to move in with them. She was not amused!

After giving birth to her first child Margaret in 1946, Mother Nature intervened and took their crop in a massive hailstorm and Al was forced to turn westward to Campbell River in search of work to support his new family. After securing employment, he sent for Dot and Margaret who joined him in Campbell River in 1947. A son, David was later born in 1948 followed by Patrick in 1960 who became the youngest member of the Malo family.

The family moved to the little house on Thulin Street in 1952, where Dot lived until her final days at age 95 1/2. (She insisted on the “1/2”)

Throughout her life, the “Queen of Thulin Street” remained active in the Catholic Church. She was a founding member of the local CWL and a former president. Dot and her husband were also influential in the building of the parish’s first Saint Patrick’s Church in Campbellton. Throughout her life her faith was to be an essential part of her existence and a comfort to her in her last days. She made so many friends through the Church and in her years as a florist and at the Sweet Stop candy store. Dot loved people and always believed in the goodness of others.

Dot was a joyful person who took pleasure in her family, friends and her faith. Very quick witted, she could laugh at herself as well as others. She loved to entertain and feed people in her home. That little house on Thulin witnessed much laughter, gaiety, and love. Dot leaves behind her three children, her Grandchildren, Megan and Curtis, Candace and Tara, Jenna, Gabriel, Sarah, and Isaiah, Great Grandchildren Thomas and Carter, Ayah, Emily, Dayton, and Stephen, Chase, Xavier, Ella, and many, many lifelong friends.

Prayer service will be held at Saint Patrick’s Church Thursday July 11th at 7:00 with the Funeral Mass on Friday July 12th at 11:00 at Saint Patrick’s.

Flowers gratefully declined. Donations made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind would be greatly appreciated.

Death leaves a Heartache

No one can Heal

Love leaves a Memory

No one can Steal