Assunta was born November 20, 1926 in Arsie, Belluno, Italy.

She is predeceased by her husband Giovanni (John), son Beppino (Joe), great grandchildren Jolie and Ciarra and is survived by her sons Ed (Deanna), Remo (Cheryl), daughter-in-law Darlene, eight grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews in Italy and relatives both in Canada and Italy.

Mom came to Canada in 1952 with her oldest son Joe to join her husband John who preceded her in 1950 to live in their new home on Whatcom Rd. in Sumas Prairie and in 1974 to their new home on South Parallel Road. Mom enjoyed gardening and entertaining friends and family.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Bevan Lodge for the kind care Mom received in her final years.

Due to Covid restrictions there will be a private family funeral.

