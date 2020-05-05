93.33! Art was a very unique person. He had an unquenchable love of life and thirst for knowledge. He was a witty wordsmith, motivational teacher and gifted musician. He was bloody brilliant; humble too.

Despite having a bum ticker and deathly ill numerous times, Art survived all his siblings. He was an amazing testament to modern medicine and the will to heal thyself.

He was the BEST listener and a constant supporter of the downtrodden. We never knew who he would bring home to stay. Mom (Jean, nee Menzies) was such a good sport about the limited budget and yet another mouth to feed amidst her brood of five (Leslie, Paul, Megan, Sammie, Jordan).

With zeal, Art took on all manner of projects like learning Arabic, constructing a perpetual motion machine, collecting insects … Our upbringing was enriched with loads adventurous outings, games, laughter and song.

We are so lucky to have learned to relish and share this one life we are given. We expect he is now Tip-toeing though the Tulips singing loudly in that fine tenor. Well done Pops!