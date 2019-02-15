Anne passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at the Moog & Friends Hospice on February 15, 2019, while surrounded by family. She is survived by her four sons: Kyn (Carla), Daryk, Cayle and Tran (Becky); grandchildren: Sasha, Havok and Layne; brothers: David (Ineke) de Beer in Holland, John (Tricia) de Beer in the U.S. and Cedric de Beer (Hannchen Koornhof) in South Africa; nephews, Chris (Jen), Etienne (Bev) and Keagan, as well as many more extended family around the world. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Sheila de Beer and nephew Michael.

Anne worked as an Occupational Therapist at Penticton Regional Hospital and Westview Extended Care for many years before moving on to a career in trauma counselling, earning a Master’s Degree from the University of Victoria and starting her own practice, Life Force Counselling and Trauma Healing. Anne was a selfless person who always put the needs of her family and clients ahead of her own. She will be truly missed by anyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 11 am at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, with a luncheon to follow.

Special thanks to everyone who went out of their way to help Anne towards the end of her journey, there are too many to list.

In lieu of flowers donations in Anne’s name can be made to the Covenant House or the Penticton SPCA.

