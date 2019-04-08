Anna was a loving mother to her sons Mike and Davy Hao, who meant everything to her.

She was the beloved wife of Lindsey Davis. Anna and Lindsey had 15 wonderful years of true love and mutual respect.

She is survived by her brother Roger Chao (Claire Chao) and sisters Joy Chao and Wenli Chao. Anna and Lindsey had been spending time in Azusa, California and Anna had fallen in love with it. She loved to garden, go to the gym, play the piano and take care of her dogs Kobe and Leo.

She excelled at everything she did. Anna touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all.

Much love from the Campion, Johnston and Davis Families.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 14th at noon, at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre, 14831 28 Ave. Surrey B.C.