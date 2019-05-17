May 17, 2019

Kasper, Ann, born August, 1925 in Swift Current Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully at the Menno Hospital in Abbotsford, BC in May 2019.

Survived by Marian (Bernie), Wilf (Nearissa) Lorraine, Kathy, Karen (Guy), Don (Jeannine), and Dan (Lisa). Ann was predeceased by her husband Aron, father Henry, and Mother Helen, Brother Jake, John George and sister Sarah. Grandsons Jeremy and baby Rayburn.

Ann is also sadly missed by 17 grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

The Kasper family would like to extend many thanks to the great staff at the Menno hospital for all their support. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Menno Hospital at 32945 Marshall Road in Abbotsford is greatly appreciated.

Memorial service to be held at 1:30 May 27th Menno hospital Chapel at 32945 Marshall Road Abbotsford, BC. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s on-line Obituary at: wwwmyalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services