It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anita Lenore Herridge after a battle with cancer in Surrey B.C.

Anita was a wonderful Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Aunt and Friend to all who knew her.

Born in North Vancouver she married her soulmate Howard and moved to Surrey where they raised their four children together until Howards death in 1994.

Family and friends, a good cup of tea, chat on the phone, game of crib, puttering in her garden and watching her favorite sports teams win a game brought her great joy.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.