Esau, Anique Chelene

Anique Chelene Esau (A.C.E.)

Dec. 3/90 – Mar. 28/19

Kopf Hoch

Mein Kleiner Engel

Du bist Geliebt

You put up an amazing fight. We will miss you every day

of our lives! You were our life, our pride and joy.

From your husband Jeff Schneider and your Dad Erich Britz.

In lieu of flowers Donations to Cancer Society / Or Autism Research

www.facebook.com/groups/361321174378612