Angeline (Lynn) was born on July 22, 1933 in St. Boniface, Manitoba. She grew up on her parents farm with her thirteen brothers and sisters in St. Labre, Manitoba and moved to Nanaimo, BC in 1961 to marry her fianceÌe Marcien, also from St. Labre. Angeline was a homemaker who cared for her daughter Bernadette and her sons, Adrien, Michel and David. She also took care of her husband due to illness at the end of his life.

She enjoyed painting, playing the piano, tending a very large garden, baking, going for walks and spending as much time as possible with her family.

Angeline also enjoyed visits from her 5 grandchildren. She often returned to her homestead in St. Labre, camping with her family along the way. Angeline passed away peacefully at Nanaimo Seniors Village on January 3, 2020. She joins her daughter Bernadette and her husband Marcien in God’s loving embrace.

A special thanks to all the staff at Nanaimo Seniors Village for caring for mom during her stay there.

Prayer Vigil: January 15, 2020 8 pm

Funeral Service: January 16, 2020 Noon

St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Nanaimo, BC

Burial: Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, 2437 Cedar Road, Nanaimo, BC