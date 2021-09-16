It is with a heavy hearts that we share the passing of Andrew James Hollebakken.

Andrew was born in New Westminster B.C. to Edwin and Gwendolyn Hollebakken.

He is survived by his loving wife (Sheri), kids (Lauren, Ashley & Gavin) and granddaughter (Sutton) as well as his Dad Edwin, step-mom Gloria, and his five siblings Lisa, Robert, Andrea, Krista, and Adam.

Andrew was a graduate from UBC with a degree in Chemical Engineering. From UBC he moved to Vancouver Island where he worked at the Crofton mill before spending 10+ years in Fort McMurray working at Canadian Natural Resources. In his spare time Andrew became a fireman at Maple Bay fire department where he made many friends, and made his family proud. He spent over 10 years with MBFD and enjoyed being a part of the team.

When Andrew wasn’t working he would fly home to spend time with his family. Andrew would enjoy beating everyone at card games, camping with the family and relatives, and exploring new places.

He always looked forward to visiting his brother-in-law where the two of them would spend hours in his shop going over the next most interesting piece of equipment that made its way there, or attending family events at his in-laws where a game of crib was sure to be played. Andrew loved to spend his time learning new things, from building a new deck to rebuilding a vehicles engine.

His wit was unteachable. He would be the first one to crack a joke or make a quick comment that would have you burst out laughing. Always calm, cool, and collected with his words. He never broke a sweat over the little things and continued to remind us all that nothing is more important than family.

Andrew, a man that was a role model to all of us, showed extreme dedication, and was beyond brilliant. Andrew gave us nothing but love, support and taught us how to survive in this world. We cannot believe you are gone.

We will love you forever and miss you always. In the wise words of the Eagles, Take It Easy.

