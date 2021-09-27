In Loving Memory (1932-2021) ~ Andrew passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife, Roberta, children Beverley (Tom Schmit) and Michael (Tracey Anhelher) and grandchildren, Jillian, Caroline and Nolan Schmit.

Andrew was born and raised in Kamloops, BC where he started his working life delivering groceries for Dalgleish Hardware. Andrew had a long and successful career in the forest industry. Andy started working for the BC Forest Service in 1952 on the fire suppression crew and later Patrol Man at Adams Lake.

At Fader Creek Lumber Company, Andy worked on the pond and went on to map and build logging roads in the North Thompson. He held a number of positions as logging supervisor with various forestry companies. In 1964, Andy went to work for Kamloops Pulp and Paper in the technical department.

In 1973, Andy took the opportunity to move to Quesnel, BC where he spent most of his career as Wood Supply Manager for Cariboo Pulp and Paper. After retiring in 1994, Andy worked for another 15 years as an independent Forest Consultant.

As a young man, Andy loved hunting and fishing and spending time with friends at Shuswap Lake at the family cabin. After moving to Quesnel, he enjoyed woodworking, home renovation projects, yard work, golfing and spending time with family and friends.

Andy was instrumental in having donated to the Quesnel Youth Soccer Association and spent 4 years working to clear and seed the land that would become the original Quesnel soccer fields on Sword Road.

If you knew Andy, he was never without one of his best, best friends, an English Cocker Spaniel. Andy was a great friend to many and was always happy to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Andy will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him.

Donations can be made in Andy’s memory to the Quesnel Community Foundation.

There will be no service by request.

