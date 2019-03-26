“Nellie” Anastasia Mannarino (nee Tofin), born in Ukraine she immigrated to Canada at the age of 2 where her parents settled and farmed in Olds, Alberta. She also lived in Medicine Hat and Calgary prior to moving to Kelowna in 1969.

In 2014 she moved to Penticton. Nellie passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years.

Warm and inviting, Nellie was loved by all who knew her, from her family, co-workers to her Avon customers and bowling league cohorts.

Nellie is survived by her children Tom (Monica), Vicki (Bruno), Cindy (Jim), Jim, Tony, Carol (Bud) and numerous grandchildren and great, grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 30th at 11 am at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road. In lieu of flowers donations will be greatly honoured to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC, Kelowna Branch, 1664 Richter Street, Ste. 307, Kelowna, BC V1Y 8N3

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.