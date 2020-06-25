March 1, 1918 – June 25, 2020

Alma Evelyn Gibson was born in Nanaimo on March 1, 1918, the only daughter of James and Evelyn Ellis. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Herbert (Duddy) Gibson and partner Don Hass, son Randy Gibson, daughter Darla Montgomery, grandsons Chris and Aaron Erickson, brothers Norm and James Ellis. Alma is survived by daughter Sherry (Cliff) Halls and daughter-in-law Lesley Gibson, grandchildren Ronnie Lister, Kelvin Lister, Darren Erickson, Kevin Erickson, Alan Gibson, Jillian Gibson, ten great grandchildren, brother Gordon Ellis, nieces and nephews, and the Hass family.

Alma enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the OAP in Cumberland and the Evergreens in Courtenay. She worked at Cumberland Hospital, the Maples Cafe in Cumberland and for many years she catered dinners for the Cumberland Kinsmen. Throughout the years of raising their children, Alma & Duddy spent summers at the Comox Lake Cabin and later on time at Pye Lake with Don.

Alma had a special bond with her family and spending time with her family was what she enjoyed most. Although she lived other places in the Valley, lastly her heart belonged to Cumberland.

Thank you the staff at the Views for their kindness and care given to Alma.

Words cannot describe the woman Alma was, kind, generous, loving & often sometimes stubborn, she was everything to her family.

Celebration of Life was held on June 27th at the Fallen Alders Hall.Obituary-