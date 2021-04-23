1923-2021 ~ It is with great sadness, that the family of Allen Gerald Smallenberg of Parksville B.C announce his passing at the age of 97. He was born June 10th 1923 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, children, Stan (Lucy), Ken (Irene), Sandra (Jason), Linda (Rick). Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Allen was a navigator in the R.C.A.F during WW2. After spending many years in business in Williams Lake B.C, they moved to Parksville. In the early 70’s he was an accountant for the Island Hall, then becoming manager.

After that, Allen and Phyllis then started up A.G.S office and stationery supplies in Parksville.

Upon retirement they moved to the Okanagan for a number of years before returning to Parksville.

They enjoyed travelling and spending the winters in Arizona.

He will be sadly missed.

Yates Memorial Services

250-248-5859

“Lives Cherished and Celebrated” Obituary-