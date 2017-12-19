Alfred Robert Webb

Alf passed away peacefully at his home on Saratoga Beach as per his wishes. During the last two weeks, he had many family and friends, old and new, visit him.

Alf cherished this time and was truly touched by the number of people that reached out to him and made the trek up island to see him in his final days; he referred to it as a real “ego boost”.

Alf touched many in his life throughout his life. A proud Moose Jaw boy, his many passions and hard work included minor hockey, BCFP, construction, logging and trucking, car sales, land development and restaurant owner of the Jaeger House.

“A-Team” was a man of his word, a handshake was all that was needed when making a deal or a sale. Alfie was described by many as “one of a kind”. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.

Alf is survived by his partner Ruth; sons: David (Michelle) Rob (Lee-Ann), their mother Sandy Webb; grandchildren: Ashley, Jason, Hannah, Jackson, and Dawson his siblings Marguerite and Ernie, as well as many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A special thank you to Dr. Kim Grymaloski of Mill Bay, Royal Jubilee Hospital and JFK Hospital in Indio, CA.

Alf wished to have no formal service. Donations in his name can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.