It is with great sadness that Nina, Ross (Robin), Scott (Pamela), Elizabeth (Bruce), Lily, Finlay, Ethan, and Cole say goodbye to Albin (Tex) Nichol, a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Nina and Al were lovingly married for 65 years. Al was a beloved member of the Qualicum community for over 30 years. He was involved with scouting, Citizens on Patrol, and A Breast of Life dragon boating.

He spent 66 years as a Mason, 12 years as a Shriner, 30 years as a MIRA ham radio club member, and 40 years as a part of the Telephone Ambassadors. He loved to travel, camp, fish, and was the devoted engineer of his model railway. Al was born in Burns Lake and was a student of many places in BC, having received an education in Topley, Prince George, and UBC. He worked for BC Tel. (now Telus) for 34 years.

A family service will be held.

He is so missedObituary-