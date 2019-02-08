It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Albert Richard Langla. Albert lived in North Vancouver for many years and worked for the City of North Vancouver. Albert will be deeply missed by Barbara, his wife of 65 years, his son Jim (Diana) and his brother John. Albert was predeceased by his father John, mother Hilda and his two sons Dale and Grant.

In retirement Albert and Barbara had an active life; travelling, camping, fishing and visiting friends. They finally settled in Langley where Albert became a member of the Strata Council for his Complex. Albert was always willing to help people, and this led him and Barbara to become volunteers for the local Langley Senior Centre.

Albert also was the first to lend a hand and his gardening and handyman skills will be sorely missed. It was a great honour for him to be named Langley Senior of the Year in 2017 and he served proudly. Albert possessed a quirky sense of humour which he used to tell stories about his exploits in life. He loved a good “catchphrase”. We will miss him saying “Worry about it later, Barb”.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the Staff at Langley Memorial Hospital who cared for Albert during his final days. There will be no service at Albert’s request.

Friends may consider a donation in his name to his beloved Langley Senior Centre.

“I Had a Good Life”