Alan Stacey passed away peacefully in Prince George, BC. October 2020 at the age of 61.

Alan was born in Lancashire, England and moved to Prince George, BC as a young boy where he lived out his days tromping through the forest admiring the stars.

Alan worked in forestry and would often share stories and wisdom of his bushly adventures. When not at work he was an avid gamer and enjoyed a cold one, Molson Canadian to be exact.

He is survived by his daughter Petrea, granddaughters Keiara and Lily-Jane, and grandson Kainan and Kullen.

Alan was predeceased by Mom Vera, Dad, Alf and son Chris.Obituary-