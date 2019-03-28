It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alan, just shy of what would have been his 79th birthday.

He leaves behind his wife and best friend of 55 years, Patricia, daughter Michele (Darcy), son Rob (Judi), and two grandchildren Bree (Keevn) and Chase.

Although we are deeply saddened, we will take comfort in many loving memories. For that we are blessed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 pm at the Army, Navy & Airforce Veterans Hall, 2500 46 Avenue, Vernon, BC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vernon Funeral Home, Phone: 250 542 0155

Condolences may be offered at www.vernonfuneralhome.com