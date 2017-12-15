It is with heavy hearts we inform you of Adolf Dalke’s passing.

Adolf courageously fought cancer for three short months and is survived by his wife Alice, son Dean (Ayumi), daughter Christy (Jon) and 7 grandchildren and siblings Annette, Albert and Irma.

Adolf was born in Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1956. He married Alice in 1969.

Adolf worked in construction and found his love in farming in 1971 where he worked until two months before passing.

Adolf was a caring man, a very hard worker and was always influencing others with his positive attitude.

He lived to love and loved to live and will be deeply missed.