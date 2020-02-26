With a strong faith that guided him through life, Abe went to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He is survived by: wife Evelyn (nee Peters), children Wendy (Bob), Ron (Jackie) (Alicja), Doug (Cecelia), beloved grandchildren Meredith (Jordan), Kelly (Giles), Steve (Courtney), Annie (John), Lindsay, Chris (Jill), Mari (Nadine), Tracy (Carter), Jake, Nicky, 5 great grandchildren Bea, Liam, Micah, Hayley, Emmett.

Abe grew up in Regina, moved to Vancouver to pursue an education (UBC Pharmacy Grad 1954), owning Klassen’s Pharmacy, listening to customers, giving grace on bills and delivering medicine at any hour of the night. Sports, games, church life, travelling and his family were important to him. Abe influenced many through his journey. He will be greatly missed.

Thanks to Evergreen Assisted Living for 7 years of exceptional care. Celebration of Life will take place Sat Feb 29, 11 am, Peace Portal Alliance Church, South Surrey.