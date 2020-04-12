Zoning variance sought for gas station proposal

Should District of Barriere grant a minor variance to its zoning bylaw to allow room for a gas pump overhead canopy at a proposed Chevron gas station?

A snowpile in an empty lot at the corner of Kamloops Street and Conner Road in Barriere gives little clue that it is the site of a proposed Chevron gas station. (Keith McNeill - Barriere Star/Journal)

That will be a question to be discussed during a town council meeting scheduled to be held on April 6.

The gas station would be located at the corner of Kamloops Street and Conner Road in Barriere.

The variance would allow a reduction of the side lot line next to Kamloops Street from 4.5 m to 1.5 m.

Anyone who wants to submit evidence regarding the proposed variance is asked to either attend the meeting or make a written submission by mail, email or fax.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the town council meeting will be held via teleconference. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on the District of Barriere website closer to the meeting date.

Town council will consider a development permit application for the proposed gas station at the same meeting.

People seeking further information are asked to either phone or email the District offices.

