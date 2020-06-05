Zoning hearing scheduled for major Castlegar housing development

Phase two of Twin Rivers Estates needs a zoning change before moving forward

The City of Castlegar is hosting a public hearing regarding a zoning amendment needed for the next phase of the Twin Rivers Estates project.

The zoning amendment is needed for the project to move forward.

The development is an expansion of Twin Rivers Estates and will be located in lower Kinnaird at 3805 Columbia Avenue.

The development will include 51 single family dwellings, one duplex and six multi-family parcels.

The development area is about 26 acres (10.7 hectares), with six acres (2.4 hectares) of that set aside for the multi-family development.

The requested zoning change would allow for slightly smaller lots, making room for eight more homes.

The hearing will be held via Zoom on June 15 at 5 p.m.

More details on the development and a link to the hearing can be found on the city’s website.

Another new housing development is also underway in Castlegar after city council granted approval for the project in March. The Castlegar River Estates development in Woodland Park will consist of 16 duplexes (32 units) and two single-family homes built on 4.1 acres.

