Zoning change supports Bowser senior housing project

With the Bowser Village Sewer Project discontinued, a zoning amendment for the site of the Bowser Senior Housing Society was approved by the Regional District of Nanaimo board.

The amendment was necessary to allow the housing project to continue.

The rezoning, passed last year, on the parcel where the senior facility would be situated, required the building to be connected to the proposed community sewer system. But since the RDN board discontinued the controversial sewer project earlier this month, the amendment was required.

The zoning change will allow the seniors housing facility to use an on-site wastewater disposal system. This is the only change to the zone. No other regulations in the zone are changing.

The Bowser Seniors Housing Society has been working to develop seniors housing in the Bowser area for several years. The site on Pitt Road is identified in the OCP. The land will be leased from the province and funding has been provided by BC Housing. The change to the zoning will allow the project to proceed.

For more details on the Electoral Area H OCP, visit: rdn.bc.ca/electoral-area-h-deep-bay-bowser-and-qualicum-bay.

— NEWS Staff

