Zombies planning Penticton takeover

2017 Zombie Queen Val Vedette Lily Eggert and Penticton Princess Romalee Stanley mug for the camera in Gyro Park after finishing last year’s Zombie Walk. Steve Kidd/Western News

Zombies finished their successful 2017 Penticton march by takng selfies in Gyro Park. Steve Kidd/Western News

The zombies are back and they’re planning a takeover of Penticton streets on Oct. 28.

Less classy, and a lot less good-looking than vampires, but just as undead, organizers are inviting zombies of all ages to gore up, bundle up and shuffle their way down Main Street starting at 2 p.m.

In a release, a spokesperson (person?) for the zombie group said, “Mhmm…grrr…arrrgh…” which roughly translates to “It’s exciting to end the stigma against zombies. We’re not all brain eating terrors. Some of us just want a little human interaction.”

The Penticton-Con Association is organizing the fun event for the second year. Instructions for taking part are (understandably, considering we’re talking about zombies) simple: come down to the Penticton courthouse on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m., bring a donation of warm winter outerwear (scarves, hats, socks, etc.) and enjoy a walk to end the stigma against zombies.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram