Zipline coming back to Nanaimo park

Tony Waye takes a zipline across Swy-A-Lana lagoon during the Hometown Hockey event in 2017. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

The City of Nanaimo is excited about a coming attraction to a downtown park.

According to a press release, the city has reached an agreement with WildPlay Element Parks to operate a Maffeo Sutton Park zipline, which was approved by councillors earlier this year.

“Parks and recreation is excited to be working with WildPlay, they have a great reputation for providing safe and adventurous experiences,” Richard Harding, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said in a press release.

Work is schedule to begin immediately on preparing the zipline run and the city is anticipating it being operational from June until September. Staff also intend to work with “special event organizers” throughout the rest of the year, according to the release.