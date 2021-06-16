COVID update. (BC CDC website photo/Lakes District News)

Zero Covid cases in Burns Lake since May 1

Sharp uptake in COVID-19 vaccines in the village

  • Jun. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
COVID-19 numbers are finally slowing down everywhere including the North with Burns Lake seeing no new cases since May 1.

Of all the local health areas (LHA) in the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA), the April 25 to May 1 period saw between one to nine cases however, cases started to decline in the month of May.

In the most recent update from BC CDC for the May 30 to June 5 week, Burns Lake, Smithers, Kitimat, Terrace and the Nechako region all had zero new cases.

The map which divides the province into local health areas, shows the number of cases recorded there during each week from Sunday to Saturday. Each region is also shaded based on the daily cases per 100,000 residents in each area.

The total case count for the Burns Lake area stands at 185 cases from January 2020 until May 2021.

At the time of going to press, Northern Health had nine new daily cases. There were 73 active cases with six hospitalized and four receiving critical care. The death toll in the Northern Health region was 154 and 7, 514 individuals had recovered as of Friday.

The next update is expected to come out today, i.e. Wednesday.

The percentage of individuals getting the vaccine has also gone up steadily. Provincially, as of Friday last week, a total of 3,823,103 vaccine doses were administered.

In Burns Lake, several community members received their second doses. According to Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins, the Burns Lake clinics have seen a sharp uptake for first dose vaccines as well and as of Friday, 62 per cent of the eligible population of 12 years and up had received vaccines in the Burns Lake town centre service area.

Collins also said that the Burns Lake area healthcare workers and vaccine administrators were keen for the public to know that more clinics and popup clinics for vaccine opportunities will continue throughout the summer as needed and encouraged the public to keep an eye out on the Northern Health website for the latest clinic dates.

The next mass clinic in Burns Lake will be taking place from June 21 to June 26 at the Burns Lake Curling Club.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
