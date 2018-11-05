Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

The Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA was initially contacted about the cat. (THE NEWS/files)

The dead cat found Zap-strapped in a Maple Ridge park was killed by a predator, according to the B.C. SPCA.

The female cat had been placed on a swing in Cook Park in central Maple Ridge. She was discovered by a passerby around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 26, with Zap straps around her neck and feet.

“The necropsy results reveal the cat died from puncture wounds from a medium to large predator, most likely a coyote or large dog,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations for the B.C. SPCA.

“The official cause of death is acute, traumatic bite – the puncture wounds lacerated her stomach, liver and diaphragm, causing her to hemorrhage.”

Chortyk said the manner in which the young female cat, with black with white markings, was found, tied with Zap straps, was concerning.

“While the cat died from a predator attack, it is still very disturbing to think that any individual would disrespect her body like that.”

Chortyk notes that the necropsy results confirm that the Zap straps were applied post-mortem.

“Because the Zap straps did not contribute to her suffering or death, it is not a violation of animal cruelty laws, but it is hard to understand why anyone would carry out such a vile action.”